By Ayo Onikoyi

Ambassador Dotun Taylor’s group known as Roots and Heritage Renaissance Cultural Initiative (RHRCI) paid a surprise visit to the family of music maestro, Fatai Rolling Dollar and was received by the veteran’s wife, Mrs Zainab Olagunju and her two sons.

Mrs Banire Damilola, who spoke on the purpose of the visit said the organization, Roots and Heritage Renaissance Cultural Initiative founded by Ambassador Dotun Taylor deemed it fit to pay the family a courtesy visit and supply them with gifts and funds to support the late veteran’s wife’s business.

She noted that the measure was the beginning of great things to come and in part, to kick off the 10th year anniversary of the demise of the musician which with a concert in Osogbo, Osun State among other sterling events

The events lined up for the 10th year remembrance of the veteran musician, Fatai Olagunju Rolling Dollar which will hold next year 2023 has kicked off with a courtesy visit to the family of the music icon by Roots and Heritage Renaissance Cultural Initiative (RHRCI).

Fatai Rolling Dollar who died in 2003 is set to be immortalized in his country home in Ede, Osun State. According to Ambassador Dotun Taylor, a museum which will have materials, instruments and paraphernalia of the Agidigbo master will be launched in Ede.

The events will include a concert in Osogbo and also will enjoy the support of the Osun State Government and also the Ooni of Ife, Ilekoko and others will be involved to immortalize the late musician and celebrate his essence and life and times.

On the entourage were Ms. Fadamitan Bolarinwa (RHRCI coordinator), Mr. Ogunwusi Samuel (GM Aroba Company), Mrs Banire Damilola (Media Head of Aroba Company), Mr. Adeyemi Hassan @mrsuccessguy (Online Influencer) and Mr. Yomi Opakunle (Pa Fatai’s Manager).

