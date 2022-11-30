Education Minister, Adamu Adamu

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE federal government has urged parents and guardians not to underrate private tertiary institutions in the country, saying private education institutions have helped government open doors for more citizens to acquire quality education.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who spoke in Abuja, during the Dorben Tech-Expo 2022, organised by Dorben Polytechnic Abuja, noted that there was the need to address scientific technology development to move Nigeria from a developing country to a developed country.

Speaking on the theme:”Developing Science and Technology Education in Nigerian Polytechnics”, the minister, who was represented by, Deputy Director, Polytechnics Education, Mrs Olubisi Olagbenro, said technical and technology education was of paramount importance to the federal government because it was integral part of the national development strategies.

He said:”I use this opportunity to call on parents to imbibe technology education as it is the bedrock of national growth and development. I also enjoin them not to underrate private institution such as Dorben Polytechnic because all private institutions are in support of federal government to create access for our students because the federal government cannot provide all students that applied for institution with institution.

“So the private institutions are really supporting the federal government to bring the dream of the children to pass and I want to let you know that all the private polytechnics that are accredited are being monitored by the Federal Ministry of Education and they are in compliance with the laid-down rules and Nigeria especially the private polytechnics “because people don’t realize what we can do.”

“We now want to bring it to the world what private polytechnics stand for and what we can do. Dorben Polytechnic is doing a lot for the Nigerian economy because our students are doing well in the ministries. In the economy, technologically, they are the best. In the oil and gas industry, engineering, they have registered.”

RELATED NEWS