By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo — Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has urged the Federal Government not to gloss over the terror alert issued by United States of America and United Kingdom governments to their citizens in Nigeria.

National Chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Essien, gave the advice, yesterday, while reacting to the statement by the National Security Adviser that the security situation was not as bad as was being painted by the western countries.

Essien recalled that the Federal Government never agreed that the insecurity in the country was bad until terrorists succeeded in attacking Kuje prisons.

He said: “They always say that the situation is not bad. That was what they said until terrorists broke into Kuje Prisons. I think before the US and UK came out with the terror alert, it must be true. It cannot be a false alert. Something must be in the offing.

“I pray that Nigerian government see the need to cooperate with the international community to find lasting solution to acts of terrorism and not just gloss over it.

“And it is very sad that Nigeria has gone this low, such that it takes the international community to come and identify the security situation in the country.”

