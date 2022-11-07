Reno Omokri

By Ada Osadebe

An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has advised Nigerian men not to date unemployed women who demand high maintenance to their lifestyle.

He made this known on his Twitter handle on Sunday, claiming it is foolish for a man to date a woman who does not have any source of livelihood, but demands to be treated with high maintenance from a man.

According to him, it’s more like carrying a burden on oneself.

He further advised men to focus on achieving greatness, like a tree with fruit, then women would gather around them.

He wrote, “Dating an unemployed female who is also high maintenance is one of the wrongest moves you can make. It is like paying to carry a burden. Listen, women are not rare. 50% of the population are women. Stop dating a liability no matter her sensuality!.

“Never think that relationships with women are hard to get. Not true. Success is hard to get. A job is hard to get. Millionaire status is hard to get. Prioritise. Focus on things that are hard to get. Once your tree has fruit, women will gather under it!.”

