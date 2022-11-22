By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has called on farmers to embrace climate smart agricultural practices to mitigate impact of climate change on farming activities in order to increase yields from their farm produce as well as their income and livelihoods.

The Managing Director, Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Agency, KNARDA, Junaidu Muhammad made the call during a one day train the trainer workshop on application of climate smart agricultural practices organized by Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, NISS for farmers and extension workers from four North-West states.

Muhammad said last year the climate change resultant of intermittent rainfall led to flooding which washed away farm produce by farmers in the state and left them with losses.

According to him, “we experienced low yield of some of the agricultural farm produce as a result of drought, flooding, decrease in yield of production as a result of the intermittent rainfall that cause a lot of problems to our farmers.

“In Kano, last year, we experienced effect of climate change whereby the rainfall stopped before the expected day which caused yield of some of the agricultural farm produce to be very low because it did not reach the time of harvesting.

“KNARDA with the sole responsibility to provide Agricultural Extension services to our teeming farmers, we organized a review meeting with the farmers and our highly technical partners such as IITA, ICRISAT and Sasakawa among others. We review the scenario and what our farmers experienced and came up with model. We look at the area of seed in which our farmers are going to be using. We came up with a resolution that a highly variety seed be produced and given to our farmers through our extension agents. We also came up with technicalities that really helped our farmers to plant early and also do the necessary things at the appropriate time such applying of fertilizer among others to help the farm produce germinate well.

“Secondly, we set up metrological stations in our three zones. We situated one in our main office, Dambatta, Rano and Gaya. They are to provide us with climate weather informations such as temperature, rainfall and others. In addition to that, we sent our staffs to neighbouring country, Niger Republic to borrow a leaf from them on how they reduce climate change challenges with modalities and approaches. Our technical staffs went and returned and step down the training to our farmers.

“These are the steps we adopted and I can tell you that we are already seeing the results as our farmers are now shifting from traditional way of farming to the climate smart agricultural practices. Let me also use this opportunity to call on those who are yet to embrace the climate smart practices to do so in order not to be left behind,” the Managing Director, Muhammad however said.

Earlier in her remarks, a resource person with the Department of Soil Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Aisha Abdulkadir said the training was to sensitize the farmers on the application of climate smart agricultural practices that they can locally adapted in their different locations to the changing climate to reduce the impact of climate change on their agricultural farming activities, increase productivity and income as well as their livelihood.

Meanwhile, the participants which include farmers and extension workers under the Agricultural Development project were drawn from Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa States.

