Donald Trump has launched his campaign to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, promising to make America “great and glorious again”.

Mr Trump became the first candidate in the race nearly two full years before Election Day.

He declared despite candidates he backed having performed poorly in the midterm elections last week.

His motivation was partly to discourage other potential Republican presidential candidates, including his chief rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, from running.

Announcing his candidacy in the ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Mr Trump, 76 said: “America’s comeback starts right now. In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.

“This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together. We will again put America first. Are you getting ready? I am too.”

He added: “Our campaign is based on freedom, values, individual responsibility and just plain common sense.”

Mr Trump said his campaign was going to be “about issues” and would “unify people”.

He accused Joe Biden of “leading us to the brink of nuclear war” and added: “Ukraine would never have happened if I was your President.”

Mr Trump said his successor’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was “the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country”.

He said Mr Biden had “destroyed the economy” and brought “hardship and despair”.

