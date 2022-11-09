…As Greg Ibe begins another round of free medical outreach

By Steve Oko

Medical doctors have decried the high rate of hernia, diabetes and high blood pressure in Abia communities.

They also expressed concern over the rising cases of eye-related diseases, and called for conscious efforts by the necessary stakeholders towards arresting the situation.

Dr Ujum Ogwo, Head, team of physicians and health personnel in charge of the free medical outreach of Professor Greg Ibe, made the observation Wednesday at Ndioro Oboro Ikwuano Local Government Area at the commencement of the second round of the outreach.

He said that so far, hernia, high blood pressure and eye challenges constituted the highest number of cases they received in all the communities covered by the team.

According to him, manual labour and lifting of heavy loads could help aggravate hernia.

He noted that the case of hernia was higher in rural communities where locals treck a long distance carrying loads like cans of water by the hand.

Dr Ogwo advised people to eat right and avoid feeding habits and life styles that could stimulate diabetes.

He said that over 2000 patients benefited from the first round of the exercise conducted three months ago, adding that the team is prepared to cover more communities in the current exercise.

Dr Ogwo equally said that 643 patients had been booked for free surgery including hernia, and eye surgery.

In an interview with our Correspondent, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Grace Obioma, 70, expressed joy that she received free eye glass which she said would enable her read her bible again.

She poured encomiums on Professor Ibe for the scheme which she said had brought a lot of relief to the poor.

Similarly, Mr Chinedu Ubani, 52, who also said he had eye challenge, lauded the benefactor for the humanitarian gesture.

The farmer who said he was given free eye glasses and drugs, prayed God to grant Ibe greater opportunity to impact on more lives.

Earlier, the Director General of Greg Ibe Campaign Organization, Chief Emeka Okafor, said that the gesture was out of Ibe’s passion for the wellbeing of Abia residents.

He said that it had nothing to do with the political ambition of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate, explaining that he has been into free annual medical outreach and other philanthropic gestures.

” Our candidate is not an emergency philanthropist. He has been into this for years. His concern is to deliver quality health to Abians. I have no doubts he will do greater things if given a bigger platform”.

