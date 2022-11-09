In a bid to step up awareness on Prostate Cancer and it’s prevention, The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation is putting together a walk in commemoration of this year’s Prostrate Cancer Awareness Day which comes up on Thursday 17th November, 2023 tagged “THE DOZY MMOBUOSI FOUNDATION MARCH FOR MEN AGAINST PROSTATE CANCER”.

The Walk is planned to take place on Saturday 19th November, 2022, with top Nigerian Celebrities such as Charly Boy, Orits Williki, Fred Amata, Daddy Showkey, Emeka Ossai and many others expected to be part of this event.

According to the Walk convener, billionaire philanthropist, Dozy Mmobuosi, “the primary goal of organising this walk is to create more awareness about Prostate Cancer and the importance of early testing.”

The 5-kilometre Walk for Men will begin by 8.00am local time and will have attendees walking from Jibowu Under Bridge to Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos where over 1000 men will be screened for Prostate Cancer by seasoned medical professionals.

The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation has over the last few months held series of free Prostrate Cancer screenings across the country through the Free Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening programme which is one of their healthcare initiatives launched in June this year.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. 1 in 6 black men get Prostrate Cancer. Worldwide, an estimated 1,414,259 people were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. It is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. Early detection saves lives!

The walk is packaged by Tingo Media Ltd.

