By Ada Osadebe

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has explained why she’s been conspicuously absent from social media in recent times.

This is coming shortly after the Cuppy said ‘yes’ to her white professional boxer boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, at a public concert, outside Nigeria.

Read also: [Video] DJ Cuppy engaged to British Boxer, Taylor

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, she apologised to her admirers, the “Cupcakes,” over not being online recently.

Cuppy stated that while away she is really happy and enjoying her real life.

She said, “My beloved Cupcakes, I apologise for not being active recently on social media.

“I’ve simply been extremely HAPPY and ENJOYING my real life tbh.”

RELATED NEWS