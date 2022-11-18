….reveals plan to establish a University

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star has revealed that it is expecting at least 5000 worshipers from across the globe to grace this year’s anniversary celebration of the divine Manifestation if His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu.

The annual event which is a weeklong celebration kick-started on 14th to and will end on the 20th with various activities at the BCS world Headquarters , Calabar.

Briefing newsmen at yesterday world in Calabar, BCS Spokesperson, Christ Shepherd, Edet Archibong said that members from all parts of the world will be throng Cross River to celebrate His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu as well as carry out activities .

According to him there will be visit to Biakpan Chief and members of the Royal family , special rendition of 20 hymns and seven anthems by BCS choristers , Divine consecration , Royal banquet amongst others.

He revealed tht the a lot of stakeholders including the Cross River state government have indicated interest to partner with BCS as it concerns religious tourism ( pilgrimage)because they have come to realize the huge social capital, foreign exchange the BCS has brought not only to the state but beyond.

He said :” In realization of the enormous tourism potential of the BCS, the Cross Rive proposed to partner with us to harness it to the benefit of the state.

“Thousands of visitors throng the state

on a yearly basis to take part in BCS mega events and to perform the pilgrimage to Biakpan , the birthplace of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu.

“Economic benefits accrue to the state in terms of inflow of foreign money, patronage of the hospitality industry, transportation and local businesses,” he said.

Speaking further the spokesperson also hinted that the BCS Divine Royal Museum a great tourist attraction which the state government want to see

see developed has been registered with the National Commission for

Monuments and undergoing remodelling and staff training for a more effective delivery.

While also revealing that the Universal Education Fellowship has been directed by the Holy Father, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu to put in motion the process of establishing a BCS university.

He said :” The process is now at the consultation level and will soon come into full swing”.

