Disenchanted is a 2022 American musical fantasy romantic comedy film directed by Adam Shankman.

The film was written by Brigitte Hales, based on a story by Richard LaGravenese and the writing team of J. David Stem and David N. Weiss.

It was produced by Walt Disney Pictures in collaboration with Josephson Entertainment and Right Coast Productions,

Disenchanted is the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted.

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel reprise their roles from the first film, with Gabriella Baldacchino replacing Rachel Covey (who makes a cameo as a different character).

They are joined by newcomers Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, and Griffin Newman.

Disenchanted runs for 118 minutes and the language used is English.

