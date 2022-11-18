For society lady, business woman and philanthropist, Amb. Comfort Negedu , it is double celebration as she was recently awarded an UN Eminent Peace Ambassador.

According to the organizers, Mrs. Negedu was conferred with the Global Award for her exemplary leadership role and philanthropic gesture for women and youths at large.

“We recognise her overt, credible and exemplary leadership role among her people and which in turn made them to repose their trust in you to represent them at an exalted position. Managing people is a herculean and daunting task which requires humility, wisdom, commitment, selflessness, sacrifice and passion to be able to achieve positive and sustainable development for those leadership are being provided for, he added.

Expressing appreciation she shared, “I will continue to support women and youths because they are champions; I believe that they have a great role to play in the building of our nation and deserve all the support that they can get.

I promise to speak out to help end violence against women and girls, Join me and make your promise to help achieve the #GlobalGoals and create a better world for everyone, she added.

Receiving the award at an impressive event held at National Merit House Abuja , Mrs Negedu dedicated the honour to Nigerian women and youths for the opportunity to serve, and commended the board and management of UN Eminent Peace Awards for the recognition and also commended their peace back Nigeria project 2022.

