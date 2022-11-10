The Managing Director of Alpha Mead Group, Femi Akintunde, opined that digitising real estate services is integral to the efforts of the Lagos State Government to making the state a mega city. He spoke on a panel session at the just-concluded Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2022.

Joined by Engr. Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, SA to the Governor on Works & Infrastructure, Lagos state; Dr. Folayinka Dania, Chief Resilience Officer, Lagos state Resilience Office; Mr Bayo Adeola, Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria; Mr Olayinka Majekodunmi, Senior Principal, Boston Consulting Group and Mr David Anyaele, Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities on the panel, Femi Akintunde acknowledged the efforts of the government in optimizing the built environment of the state thus far and shared his opinions on some of the solutions that could further the government effort.

Akintunde stated, “Shelter is an undeniable necessity but with the population of the state right now, we can’t have housing provision grow at this same pace, as the land size of the state is limited. Out of this limit, a significant proportion is prone to flooding, we need to optimize the availability of housing provision in the state. Currently the way the process is being handled is too manual with too much human intervention, we need to automate it to deliver on speed and accuracy. We can’t build houses for all; we need provision of mass housing. Encouraging and having attractive incentives and capacities for developers can help build these infrastructures.”

He further highlighted his opinion to optimizing the built environment from the construction phase, manpower to homeownership and occupancy.

The panel also shared their views and suggested resolution that could help the growth of the state. Engr. Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, SA to the Governor on Works & Infrastructure, Lagos state said, “There are policies in place for urbanization. The 30 years plan we have developed was in collaboration with the whole cabinet and consulting engineers. While we work towards building sustainability of this mega city, there is need for ownership from each individual of the state to achieve our goal.”

The Bi-annual summit event had in attendance a historic participation of 30,000 individuals within the country and overseas. The summit attendees included members of the State Executive Council, current and past elected public office holders in Lagos, captains of industry, business leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs and investors.

