By Ediri Ejoh

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has announced the date for its 2022 Annual Director Conference which is slated to hold on the 24th and 25th November, 2022 in Lagos.

The conference which will be an hybrid event with the theme: “Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation :Leading Purposefully For Growth and Sustainability” Is in line with the institutes mandate of deepening the practice of good corporate governance in Nigeria

Speaking with journalist at the institute which was held in lagos, Chairman of the Governing Council, IoD, Dr.Mrs Ije Jidenma said the conference will focus on reskilling and retooling directors on how they can take full advantage of digitalisation to lead their organization on the path of sustainable growth and profitability.

She said ‘’The emergence of the fourth industrial revolution which is essentially driven by information technology and the effect and challenges thrust on the world by the Covid-19 pandemic have combined to alter the skills, expertise and knowledge needed by leaders to guild their organisations through the trying, dynamic and unprecedented environment that the organisations have found themselves’’.

‘’Today’s leaders must possess visions for a technology driven future and be prepared to purposefully lead these complex and innovative transformations. It suffices to say business leaders must disrupt now before they themselves are disrupted’’ she added.

Jidenma also stated that the presentations and discussions at this year’s conference will provide a platform for players in all sectors of the Nigerian economy and will deepen their commitments to corporate governance practices and best practices.

She added that “we hope that it will have a positive spiral effect across all sectors and crystallize a deeper understanding of the roles that technology and digital technology play towards the success and sustainability of our enterprises and institutions”.

Also, Chairman National Organising Committee, Alhaji Lamis Dikko, said this year’ Annual Directors Conference has been designed to attract key professionals and leaders in the public and private sectors, who will drive various discussions that are pivotal at the conference.

He said ‘’ with the presence of key stakeholders in the corporate and public policy environment, we are optimistic that the discussions and recommendations at the conference will be pivotal in improving the quality of policy outcomes for the advancement of our nation’s economic development”.

Dikko also appealed to young directors, entrepreneurs and millennials to seize the opportunity of the conference for mentorship, networking and also expand their knowledge for sound corporate governance.

