By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described allegations of digital vote buying levelled against it by the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP as senseless and a sign of fatigue.

The PCC was reacting to allegations by the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP that the APC and Tinubu had concluded plans to transfer cash to voters via harvested bank accounts, a digital vote buying method following their inability to continue the usual cash for vote as a result of the new Naira design policy.

It had earlier accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP of spreading wicked rumours to portray the APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in bad light.

Describing CUPP as a subsidiary of the opposition PDP, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo who doubles as the Chief Spokesperson of the APC PCC advised the opposition to pack up their campaigns if they have nothing more to tell Nigerians.

“That is the subsidiary of PDP. These wild allegations are already a sign of fatigue. They should pack up their campaigns if they have nothing more to tell Nigerians”, Keyamo told Vanguard on Tuesday.

On his part, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barr. Felix Morka said the allegation is another evidence of ill-preparedness of the PDP.

He said; “The allegation is yet another evidence of the opposition’s zero confidence in their competitive capacity, and ill preparedness for next year’s general election. We are a serious Party and will not be distracted by vain, senseless and baseless gibberish by the the opposition”.

Earlier on Monday, Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity at the APC PCC had accused the PDP of using CUPP as its surrogate to attack Tinubu.

“If you believe this, you will believe anything. This is a mere rumour concocted by the PDP and surrogate CUPP to malign our candidate. We are working hard to win this election by landslide”, said Mr Onanuga.

CUPP had alleged that over 20 APC states have harvested 10m bank accounts to transfer money on election day to voters.

Addressing Journalists Monday in Abuja, the CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said the new plot of digital vote buying, termed operation Wire-Wire will see to the APC harvesting names, account numbers, and Voters Identification Numbers, Bank Verification Numbers of citizens, arranged in tables for each polling unit on the understanding that money will be sent to each person by electronic means to purchase their votes.

