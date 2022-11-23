•Pack up your campaigns if… —Keyamo

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday described allegations of digital vote buying levelled against it by the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP as senseless and a sign of fatigue.

The PCC was reacting to allegations by the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP that APC and Tinubu had concluded plans to transfer cash to voters via harvested bank accounts, a digital vote buying method, following their inability to continue the usual cash-for-vote as a result of the new Naira design policy.

It had earlier accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of spreading wicked rumours to portray the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, in bad light.

The PCC’s reaction came on a day Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said some opposition political parties had weaponised fake news because they could not match the APC in a free and fair election.

Describing CUPP as a subsidiary of the opposition PDP, trhe Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who doubles as chief spokesperson of the APC-PCC, advised the opposition to pack up their campaigns if they had nothing more to tell Nigerians.

“That is the subsidiary of PDP. These wild allegations are already a sign of fatigue. They should pack up their campaigns if they have nothing more to tell Nigerians”, Keyamo said.

On his part, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said the allegation was another evidence of ill-preparedness of the PDP.

He said: “The allegation is yet another evidence of the opposition’s zero confidence in their competitive capacity, and ill preparedness for next year’s general election. We are a serious Party and will not be distracted by vain, senseless and baseless gibberish by the the opposition”.

Earlier on Monday, Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity at the APC -PCC, had accused the PDP of using CUPP as its surrogate to attack Tinubu.

“If you believe this, you will believe anything. This is a mere rumour concocted by the PDP and surrogate CUPP to malign our candidate. We are working hard to win this election by landslide,” Onanuga had said.

CUPP had alleged that over 20 APC states have harvested 10m bank accounts to transfer money on election day to voters.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, CUPP’s spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, had said the new plot of digital vote buying, termed operation Wire-Wire, would see to the APC harvesting names, account numbers, and Voters Identification Numbers, Bank Verification Numbers of citizens, arranged in tables for each polling unit on the understanding that money would be sent to each person by electronic means to purchase their votes.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said yesterday that some opposition political parties had weaponised fake news since they coudn’t match the All Progressives Congress, APC, in a free and fair election.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the federal government’s scorecard in Abuja, Mohammed said the trend was dangerous and must be stopped.

He said: “In recent times, we have all witnessed how a letter purportedly from INEC was used to cast aspersions on the candidate of the ruling“APC.

“Shortly after that, the death of an innocent man was turned into a political tool to further attack the same APC candidate.

“Of course, there have been other cases similar to the two I have just enumerated. This is a dangerous development which must be nipped in the bud.

“If the opposition has suddenly realised that they cannot match the ruling party in a free and fair election, and have thus decided to weaponise fake news and disinformation, the media should not allow itself to be used for that nefarious purpose.”

The minister lamented that there were those bent on using fake news as a strategy to win elections.

“We have all seen the damage done to elections in other climes by fake news and disinformation,” he said.

“No government will sit by and allow anyone or any organization to use fake news and disinformation to sow the seeds of discord.

“We are therefore compelled to warn the purveyors of fake news and disinformation, especially in the run-up to next year’s elections, to stop forthwith. Enough is enough,” he added.

