Peju Adekunle is an author and the host of The Girls Show on Unilag 103.1FM since 2012. She is also the convener of The Girls Revolution, an annual conference aimed at empowering young girls. The conference has featured notable speakers such as Dame Abimbola Fashola, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Late Prof. Dora Akunyili, Joke Silver, Mrs Jumoke Adenowo, Mrs Gbemi Shashore,Mrs Toyin Saraki and Rukaiya Atiku. And recently launched The Girls Show with Olamipeju on R2TV.

The media personality and author of five books writes about her memoir in 2017, she regales readers with humorous stories of her real-life scenario after being told about her pregnancy during the period of her Nigerian Youth Corps Service. The book is titled “Diary of a Pregnant Virgin”.

The first thought that may occur to a person who sees the book, Diary of a Pregnant Virgin, for the first time might be: These fiction writers have started again! How is it possible for a virgin to be pregnant?

Peju’s new book “Diary of a Pregnant Virgin” is far beyond a fiction , This is the true life story of Peju Adekunle.

In the opening chapter of the book, Peju learnt that she has been posted to Zamfara State for the National Youth Service Corps [N.Y.S.C] ; a program set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation building and the development of the country.

Peju, being a Southerner, was quite upset after she was posted to a Northern part of Nigeria to serve; But with the help of her family and friends , she got the encouragement to go to the north.

A lively Peju embarks on an adventure in the North, where she spent three weeks in the camp, and came back to Lagos to prepare for her one year stay in the North.

Few days later after she got back to Lagos, Peju fell ill and visited the Medical doctor. She had a test and to her greatest surprise she found out that she was pregnant despite the fact that she was still a virgin.

She is not the first media personality to get pregnant out of wedlock. Some actresses like Genevieve Nnaji and Iretiola Doyle also got pregnant at a young age.

However , In Peju’s case, she was very frank and describes events leading up to the pregnancy and afterwards. This book narrative has the effect of making readers connect with her even while marvelling at her daring and crazy acts.

In conclusion , “Diary of a Pregnant Virgin” by Peju AdeKunle is an educative , inspiring and a prove that whatever bitter experience you go through in life should not stop you from becoming who you are destined to be. This book is definitely guaranteed for readers to learn, enjoy and it is worth every dime of their time. It is available on all digital bookstores worldwide.

