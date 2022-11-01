… Rolls Out GEEP 2.0 in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

The federal government has said the plethora of economic challenges have not deterred President Muhammad Buhari from putting smiles on the faces of the poor and vulnerable.

It said the Buhari administration has liberated more people from poverty and it’s still on track to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the end of his administration in 2023.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, spoke Monday, in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, while launching the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP 2.0.

According to him, “since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Administration in 2015, when it inherited a National Poverty Incidence level averaging 70% going by National Bureau of Statistics,NBS, the Federal Government has paid more attention in generating solutions to address the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite other economic challenges the Administration inherited at the time.

“This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, in 2015 as a strategy for poverty reduction and enhancing social inclusion among our people especially the women and disabled in rural areas.

“This NSIP has been acclaimed by many to be the largest and most ambitious social protection programme in Africa, and it is currently attracting many partnerships including even from international development partners.”

He further pointed that the GEEP 2.0 is for the vulnerable and low-income Nigerians who are involved in commercial activities, but have never had the opportunity to access loans.

He said 1,142,783 potential beneficiaries were registered across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria during the first phase of the GEEP programme, of which 28,972 potential beneficiaries were registered in Taraba State across the 16 LGAs to get between N50,000 and N300,000.

Dr. Sani-Gwarzo also thanked Taraba state government for the support given to the federal government to ensure the various National Social Investment Programmes Succeed.

