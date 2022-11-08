Mother of the baby, Mrs. Lauretta Godbless and her baby in company of some medical personal at the Oleh IDP camp

A fourth delivery has been recorded at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps established by the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC for persons displaced by the ravaging flood that hit parts of the state.

It would be recalled that the commission in a bid to cushion the effects of the flood in the state, had established IDP camps at St. Michael’s College, Oleh; Utagba-Ogbe Technical College and Bulou-Apebiri community in Isoko South, Ndokwa West and Patani local government areas of the state respectively.

Giving details of the delivery of the baby, a girl, the Oleh IDP camp administrator, Chief Prosper Edo, said the birth was recorded at the St Michael’s College IDP camp clinic, Oleh.

He said: “This is the fourth delivery we are recording at the camp. The mother of the baby, Mrs. Lauretta Godbless is from Iyede-Ame and the baby and mother are both doing fine.

“Before now, we had also recorded the birth of a male child by 31year old Mrs. Solomon Ome Joy from Uzerr/Igbide as well as the birth of twin baby girls last month under the professional assistance of our well trained medical team at the camp.”

Chief Edo hinted further that the commission is also doing more to amiloriate the challenges being faced by those affected by the flooding adding that the move is in line with the mandate of the Bashorun Askia Ogieh led board.

