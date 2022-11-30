LAIF Awards 2022

…as Carat Retains Beiersdorf Account

…Iproviz Bags OAAN, BJAN awards in one week

…Dentsu Nigeria named most reliable agency

As a result of its quality delivery, Dentsu Nigeria and its agencies are on a winning streak as the year 2022 comes to an end.

On its part, Dentsu Nigeria emerged as the most reliable advertising agency in 2022 at the just-concluded Global Quality Conference organised to mark 2022 World Quality Day.

Also, Carat Nigeria successfully retained Beiersdorf account after a six-month competitive pitch.

Dentsu MCGarryBowen and Isobar (now DENTSU CREATIVE) also excelled at the just-concluded Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards by winning 13 medals collectively.

While DMB won 11 medals (two Gold, four Silver, and five Bronze) with three entries, Isobar won two medals (one silver and one bronze).

In addition, one of Dentsu Nigeria’s agencies, Iproviz (formerly Vizeum) won two awards in one week.

After winning bronze at the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria Awards, Iproviz also emerged as the Media Agency of the Year at the Brand Journalists’ Association of Nigeria (BJAN)’s conference.

The awards further asserted Dentsu Nigeria’s leadership in advertising as it came weeks after the agency bagged a leadership award, a press statement from the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke, said on Wednesday.

“What a nice way to end 2022 as we look forward to a prosperous 2023 despite the challenging business environment compounded by the high cost of doing business,” Emeka Chris Okeke, Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu, reacted.

He noted that the company has consistently delivered quality, adding that “We work hard to gain trust and build clients’ confidence in us. Over the years, we are glad to say that many clients are incredibly proud of our jobs.”

Commending the Iproviz team for their outstanding performance, Emeka assured customers of quality service delivery.

“We do our best to assemble the best talents to get the job and ensure that standards are not compromised,” the Dentsu Nigeria boss added.

On her part, the Managing Director of Iproviz, Yetunde Adegbite, hailed clients for allowing the agency to serve them.

She said, “This is a testament to the fact that we indeed have fantastic clients that have afforded us the opportunity to do great work.

“We also see this as a charge to even great works, especially in this ever-changing landscape where integrated marketing communications isn’t a wish but a must to ensure consistent scaling in building brands.”

