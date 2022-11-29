The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has said the people of Delta State will be lucky to have the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State.

Oritsewinor spoke with journalists on Monday after during ward to ward Campaign in Delta South.

He said Oborevwori is the best choice for Deltans and there is no alternative.

Oritsewinor urged Deltans to support Oborevwori massively irrespective of the ethnicity so as to attract more developments to Delta State .

While commending Oborevwori for embarking on ward to ward Campaigns, he noted that the 2023 governorship election is about the youths and the only candidate that deserved the support of the youths is Oborevwori.

“Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, there is need and gain in supporting the PDP governorship candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori based on his agenda and ability in him in fulfilling his agenda .

Oborevwori is one man that can be trusted with his words because in the past , he has kept to him words .

We all know what he has done since he ventured in politics and he has never failed in keeping to his promises.

Oborevwori is capable of bringing the needed developments to our state and we believe in him in continuing from where our governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa stopped.

He knows what the people need and how to make it a reality considering his capacity.

Oborevwori will engaged more of our youths , women and men including the young girls .

He will create industries where more of our people will be fully engaged and will create a more enabling environment for the betterment of our state.

Oborevwori worth our support as a people.” he said

