By Festus Ahon

DELTA State government, yesterday, revoked the contract for Sector ‘A’ of the Ughelli/Asaba dual project, following alleged poor performance of the contractor.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this while briefing Journalists in Asaba after the State Executive Council meeting, said the contractor had failed to perform to expectation of the state government in the contract, which according to him, was awarded in 2013.

“So, at today’s (Friday) Exco meeting, we terminated the contract of Sector ‘A’ of the Ughelli/Asaba ExpressWay. Sector A is from Ughelli to Aradhe in Isoko North Local Government Area,”Anigwu stated.

“The contractor that has been handling that project since 2013, when it was awarded, has not been performing up to expectation.

“We have not only repudiated it, we have also approved the award of that project to another contractor immediately.

Flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Information Commissioner, said Exco approved the construction of Etua-Etiti, Etua-Oliogo roads in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

