By Akpokona Omafuaire

A middle-aged man, David Olori, has been arrested by operatives of Delta State Police Command, in Ozoro, over the murder of his wife, Mrs. Oghogho Olori, days after fleeing from the scene of the crime.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, yesterday, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Edafe, in response to a text from Vanguard to confirm the story of the murder of Oghogho and the arrest of the suspect replied: ‘Confirmed’.

According to a family member of the deceased, who craved anonymity, the suspect and husband of the deceased hailed from Umolo Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The source said the couple had been married for over 15 years and had three daughters between the ages of 13 and 18 years.

According to the source, the 48-year-old deceased, a native of Owheologbo, was a Secondary school teacher with the state Government.

Our source said that the deceased and the husband were residing at Ellu in Isoko North Area in the house built by the deceased but relocated with the kids to Owheologbo to stay with the mother due to the flood.

According to the source: “She had a disagreement with her husband David before David travelled to Bayelsa. David returned to meet her at Owheologbo on Saturday, the mother In-law entertained him, before he and Oghogho returned to Ellu that Saturday.

“Throughout Sunday to Wednesday, Oghogho’s number wasn’t going, only David’s number was ringing but wasn’t picking. So on Wednesday, our family members went to Ellu to check what was wrong.

“”On getting there that Wednesday, the door was under lock and key. After several calls to David without picking they decided to look through the window’s net, they tore the net and saw Oghogho on the bed motionless.“

