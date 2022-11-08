Acting Chairman of Delta State Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Gen. Solomon Adu, has commended the Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme, Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd), on his efforts in prevailing on Federal Government to reverse her decision to terminate PAP.

Adu, who gave the commendation on behalf of his members, said Ndiomu had proved his worth and competence in the few months of his appointment.

Commending the Federal Government for giving Ndiomu a listening ear, he called on all critical stakeholders in Phases 1, 2 and 3 across Niger Delta to give Ndiomu the maximum cooperation to pilot the affairs of the programme.

According to him: “Since Ndiomu has been able to convince and change the mind of Federal Government, the interim administrator has played his part, it is our turn to play our part by supporting him to succeed for the development and growth of the region.

“We are very confident and optimistic that the Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Ndiomu, will experience a new face of development, as Ndiomu will be determined to refocus and reconstruct the programme for the benefit of the Niger Delta ex-agitators.

“As we are appreciating the Federal Government for reversing its decision over the termination of the amnesty programme, we should also give the interim administrator a conducive space to bring to bare his experience to better the lives of the ex-agitators in phase 1, 2 and of the programme.”

