Prince Ned Nwoko and his wife, Mrs. Regina Daniels Nwoko, dazzle the people of Delta North

By Emma Amaize

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, Candidate in Delta North senatorial district, Prince Ned Nwoko, has brought glamour to the party’s ongoing Ward-to-Ward campaign in the district, with his Nollywood celebrity wife, Mrs. Regina Daniels Nwoko, campaigning with him for days running.

The legal consultant has also shown love and unity of purpose with Hon Paul Oseji, who lost to him in the party’s May 23 Delta North senatorial primaries, joining him in his campaign for the Delta North senate seat.

Nwoko assured the people wherever he visited in Delta North of quality representation if elected in 2023.

However, Regina has brought a refreshing excitement among the female folk and youths, who found it easy to identify with her.

At Igbogidi Abavo in Ika South local government area, Regina practically broke security protocol by joining fans and female youths, rooting for her husband in the open field to exchange pleasantries and take photographs.

It was an emotional spectacle at the ward-to-ward rally, as Oseji and Nwoko exchanged brotherly courtesies with Oseji asking the people of Delta North to vote for Nwoko and all PDP candidates.

Oseji donated N500,000 to scale up the N10 million prize endowed by Deputy Governorship candidate, Hon. Monday Onyeme and Prince Nwoko for the best three among the 98 wards in Delta North, with the highest number of votes for PDP in the 2023 general elections.

He predicted a win for all five PDP candidates- Atiku/Okowa presidency, Sheriff/Onyeme governorship, Ned Nwoko, Delta North senate, Victor Nwokolo, Ika Federal constituency Representative, and Festus Okoh, alias Chuky -Dandy, Ika South Assembly seat.

