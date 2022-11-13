By Chancel Sunday

The Pere of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Justice Francis F. Tabai, (rtd), Esuku I, has doled out cash gift worth two million nairas to victims of the devastating flood in his kingdom.

Tabai, who said his subjects were in pains and there was the need to render necessary help within his ability, noted that the cash gifts were meant for the elderly from the age of seventy years and above, pregnant women and newly delivered women.

He said: “I sympathized with my subjects over the devastating flood that has swept across many states in the country. Though, my

temporary palace at Torugbene has also been overrun, I’m saddled with the task of reaching out to my subjects with the little I could”.

However, the Distribution Team set up by the monarch visited all communities in the kingdom, including Tuomo, Ogbobagbene, Tubegbe, Tamigbe and Torugbene, where beneficiaries were handed with cash envelopes amounting to N4, 000 each.

Coordinator of the Distribution Team, Mr Louis Tabai, however, expressed sympathy over the pathetic situation of victims, saying

“This flood is really devastating but I’m very excited to carry out this assignment, we’ve distributed the cash to beneficiaries in

accordance with His Majesty’s directive”.

In their response, Presidentgeneral of Tuomo Kingdom, Chief Ebikapaye Agidee, Amanaowei of Torugbene community, Chief Benjamin Itsekiri and Chairman of Tubegbe community, Mr Perekeme Okubokere, thanked the monarch, noting that the gesture was

unprecedented and prayed for long life and prosperity on his throne and in the kingdom

