The Delta State Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Ken Pela, in the company of the party’s candidates in Delta North Senatorial District on Saturday paid homage to traditional rulers in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State.

The party candidates visited the Obi of Idumuje Unor, the Obi of Onicha-Ugboh, the Obi of Issele Uku, the Obi of Onicha Olona, and the Obi of Ezi, which also is the homeland of Chef Tony Ezeagwu, Delta State Chairman of Labour party.

Speaking during the visit Pela, said that a new era is been born in Delta State where truth with transparency, competence with capacity, and commitment with accountability shall become the new order of the day when the Labour Party administration takes the helm of leadership in Delta State effective May 29th, 2023.



Those in the entourage of the party’s governorship candidates are Senatorial candidate, Barr. Ken Kanma, the LP House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency, Mr. Lawrence Ngozi Okolie, House of Assembly candidate for Aniocha North, Pst (Dr.) Martins Chukwuka Wealth, as well as the House of Assembly candidate for Ika South, Commander (Rtd. PSC) Jonathan Acha, with several other leaders of the Labour Party

