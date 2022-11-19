Buhari and Tinubu

As President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President and APC Governorship Candidate for Delta state, Obarisi Ovie Omo – Agege, governors and other members of the party’s campaign council arrive Warri, the Youth Directorate of Delta State All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, has called on all youths in the state to attend the flag off ceremony of the Delta State Gubernatorial Campaign and the state leg of the Presidential campaign taking place 10:00 am today, Saturday November 19 at Warri City Stadium.

The Director – General of Delta APC Youth Directorate, Prince Stanley Oritsemolebi Emiko, who made the call in a statement released last night, Friday November 18, hailed the Asiwaju/ Shettima Presidential ticket and the combination of Agege/ Osanebi for Delta state, saying Osanebi ,” represents youths in the incoming government of Delta state.”

Emiko, who is also the Chairman of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, AATSG, posited that APC has given consideration to the youths this time around.

” DSP Ovie Omo – Agege, has sponsored a bill in the Senate for a 40% inclusion of youths and women in every form of governance and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has repeatedly assured that his administration will give Nigerian youths their pride of place, if elected February next year.”

The APC Chieftain, expressed optimism that the party, ” will make a huge statement today at the Warri City Stadium in its determination to retain power at the federal level and take over the governance of Delta state from May 29,2023, with a view to resetting the state on the path of genuine progress, industrial/ Agricultural revolution, visible infrastructural development and sustainable peace.”

RELATED NEWS