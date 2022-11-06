By Olalekan Bilesanmi

The first runner-up in the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, governorship primary, Olorogun David Edevbie, has said he would take the right decision that would be of collective benefit to his supporters at the appropriate time.

Speaking at his home town, Afiesere, Edevbie, who described his campaign structure as a team of reliable politicians who believe in the modernization of Delta, said:”The right decision that will benefit me and my team would be taken at the appropriate time”.

Edevbie, who commended his teeming supporters for keeping faith with him during his legal battle with Speaker Oborevwori Sheriff for the PDP ticket which Sheriff won at the Supreme Court, described the judgement as ‘unfavourable’.

On his part, the running mate of Edevbie, Ossai N. Ossai, said the journey had just begun, saying the team was waiting for directives from its leaders to enable them know what to do next. Edevbie’s supporters from the 25 Local Government Areas ,LGAs, were present at the gathering with leaders such as Mr. Chiedu Ebie, immediate past SSG, Chief Itiakpo (Malik) Ikpokpo, Vincent Uduaghan, Olorogun Isaac Akpoveta, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Rear Admiral John Kpokpogri (rtd) and Pastor Champion Kpateghe, amongst others.

