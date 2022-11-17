…To Inaugurate it next week

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2023 Delta State gubernatorial election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has put in place a total number of 239 Campaign Council to see to the day to day affairs of its campaigns as part of moves to win the election.

Meanwhile, the Council would be inaugurated next week Tuesday in Delta State.

The Directorates are Finance; Welfare/ Logistics; Media/ Publicity; Strategies Planning & Security; Mobilization; Women Mobilization; Youths Mobilization; Election Management; Voters Awareness; Student Mobilization and Legal Services, just as Senatorial Campaign Committee for the three Senatorial Districts has Chief Okubor Edward as the Canpaign Coordinator for Delta Central; Chief Chris Okolie as Campaign Coordinator for Delta North and Doloebiowei Isaac for Delta South.

In the Council list made available to Vanguard yesterday, the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the Delta election, Dr. Goodnews Agbi is the Chairman; Hon. Efe Tobor and Anthony Alabi are the Deputy Chairmen while Chief Edward Ofomona is the Director General of the Council; Chief Anthony Omamuli is the Deputy Director- General, Delta South; Frank Chukuma is Deputy Director General, Delta North and Elder Alfred Omoru is Deputy Director General, Delta Central.

The Council has Thomas Atowo as Director, Finance; Anthony Oshilim as Director, Welfare/ Logistics; Efeturi Lawrence as Director, Media/ Publicity; CSP Gabriel Ebite, Director in charge of Strategies Planning & Security; Rev. Mayor Paradise, Director, Mobilization; Joy Eberuwa, Director, Women Mobilization; Itenure Enoch, Director, Youths Mobilization; Amb. Peter Emuakpoje, Director, Election Management; Aifred Odede, Director, Voters’ Awareness; Oscar Onajiyovwi, Director, Student Mobilization and Barrister Okobia Ese, Director, Legal Services.

