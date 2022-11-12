Ighoyota Amori

*Daughter, Ibori-Suenu also joins forces with Oborevwori, others

By Emma Amaize

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP senatorial candidate in Delta Central senatorial district, Delta State, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has said the former governor, Chief James Ibori, is not working against the party’s governorship candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori.

Ibori and the current governor, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, disagreed over the choice of Oborevwori, which lasted until the Supreme Court, last month, overruled the application of Olorogun David Edevbie, Ibori’s preferred candidate.

Amori, one of the closest political allies of Ibori, speaking at the ward-to-ward campaign by the party’s governorship candidate, Oborevwori, in Abraka, Ethiope-East local government area, stated that the political and emotional frictions were over.

Oborevwori and Ibori’s daughter, Hon Erhitake Ibori-Suenu, who is the party’s candidate for Ethiope federal constituency, were harmonious in their call on the electorate to vote for each of them respectively, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar/ Senator Okowa and other party candidates standing for election in 2023.

Amori said: “I want to assure all Deltans that our leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori is supporting Oborevwori to emerge as governor of Delta state.”

“We are his men and we can tell you, he brought all of us, including the Speaker into government, and it is his joy to support every one of us. PDP is his party, and he is not contemplating and cannot contemplate any other option.”

“The disagreement has come and gone. The Supreme Court has put the matter to rest and we have no other choice than to support the governorship candidate.

“Oborevwori is a political product of Chief James Onanefe Ibori. We served in government together under Ibori and he remains his political son. Ibori has endorsed Oborevwori 100 percent to become governor of Delta State in 2023,” Amori said.

However, Edevbie, recently, applied to join in a suit by another aspirant in the governorship primaries, Ikie Aghwarianovwe, also of the PDP, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to sack Oborevwori as the governorship candidate.

