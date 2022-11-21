By Chancel Sunday

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, Monday, declared Chief Pereotu Oloye as the substantive candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Delta State House of Assembly in Burutu Constituency II.

Oloye was dragged into legal battle by the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Ekpotuayerin Pullah, after being declared winner at the party primaries in May, 2022.

Addressing newsmen after the court verdict, Oloye said: “I dedicate my victory to God, it’s a victory for democracy, it’s a victory for PDP and it’s a victory for everybody. There’s no victor, no vanquished.

“I hereby implore my constituents to queue behind PDP in the 2023 general elections, the APC has failed Nigerians woefully for the past seven and a half years and we cannot continue to live in abject poverty.

“I want to also use this medium to enjoin my brother, the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Pullah, to join hands with me to move the constituency forward”.

