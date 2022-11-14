By Ochuko Akuopha

NATIONAL Association of Niger Delta Ex- Militants Leaders, Delta State Chapter, has said that the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to give good governance to the people of the state was a motivation to rally support for governorship candidate

of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and other candidates of the party in the state in the 2023 general election.

The National Chairman of the group, self styled ‘Gen’ Figbele Joseph who stated this in a statement after their meeting, said: “the association has met today to critically examine the level governance in the state for the past two decades by the ruling Party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Having assessed developments at different ramifications to include, road infrastructures, education sector, Health, security of lives and properties, technological advancement among other sectors, in different sections of the oil rich state, we expressed dissatisfaction over the poor level of development in the state in spite of the enormous resources in the state.

“The PDP in the state has done little or no encouraging jobs in the state for the past 15 years of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and the incumbent Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

“The said administrations have mismanaged revenues generated from our God’s given resources, oil and gas which were enough to development the different sectors of the state but what we see today are mere substandard projects.

“The meeting has considered the failure of the PDP administration in the state as a motivation to rally support for the Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, particularly, her Governorship Candidate, Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

“This decision is as a result of his democratic leadership style and achievements at the Senate which has attracted about 1,000 projects, these include, Human Capital development/ empowerment, job opportunities, Political appointments, Provision of Microcredit schemes for traders and business entrepreneurs; and industrialization of Delta State for wealth and job creation where the youths will have enough jobs to do.

“Others include; installation of Solar Street lights across the Delta Central Senatorial District with over 500 communities, Sea Embarkment project at Egbo- Ide community, Ughelli South LGA of the state, Construction of Storey Buildings in some Schools, Construction ICT Centres, Establishment of Federal Polytechnic and Nigerian Law School in Orogun among other developmental projects in the state.

“In the light of above, the group with over 5000 members across the three Senatorial Districts of the state, call on Deltans to resist any attempt by the failed PDP Governments in the state to further seek continuity in the 2023 general elections and this should be done with the use of our PVCs against the failed system and cabal.

“This is the era of good governance with positive impacts on the people. Let’s not support PDP this time, it has failed us as a people, hence I urge all Deltans to get ready to unseat this corrupt leaders from the affairs of our dear state and embrace healthy leadership because the only time to do it is now and to restore our lost glory”.

