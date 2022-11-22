Banking hall

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Nigeria Diaspora Youth Ambassador, NDYA, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to look into delays by banks in processing ‘Form A’ transactions.

Form A is an application designed by the CBN to pay for service transactions (invisible trade) that allows customers to make payment for services such as school fees, technical fees, dividends, airline tickets, loans repayment, judgment debt, Personal Home Remittance, PTA, BTA.

A statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the President, NDYA, Amb. David Alozie and Deputy President, NDYA, Comrade Samson Ameh Imaben, said the delays was causing setbacks for Nigerian students in diaspora.

The statement read: “Notice is hereby given on the hitches, restrictions and drawbacks consistently encountered by Nigerian students in the CBN approved foreign transfer transactions with particular reference on FORM A.

“Nigerian Students abroad are mostly the victims of these anomalies. It has frustrated their school fees, welfare and logistics budgets.

“Form A is a service that allows students to pay for foreign tuitions via CBN with the official FX rate rather than using the black market. This has been the best step to help our indigenous allies in foreign territories to adapt to emergencies, studies and general welfare.

“As a mouthpiece of Nigerian Youths in Diaspora, the Nigeria Diaspora Youth Ambassador, NDYA, through its President, Ambassador David Victor Alozie and the Deputy Ambassador Comr. Samson Ameh Imaben wish to make this press release to specifically implore the relevant authorities, Central Bank of Nigeria and all concerned personnel to act swiftly to quell this ills as it’s ravaging the peace of our compatriots living outside Nigeria.

“It is also our appeal that the transactions already hooked up in different banks be urgently rectified as it is a serious peril to the convenience and livelihood of our compatriots in Diaspora.

“We hope to continue to lift the revered national colours through informed team spirit, synergy and national bond.”

