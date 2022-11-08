By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The nternational Labour Organisation, ILO, has lauded Nigeria for the ratification of two very important conventions dealing with health and safety as well as violence and harassment.

The conventions are Convention 187 (2006) Promotional Framework on Occupational Safety and Health and Convention 190 (2019) on Violence and Harassment.

The Director General of the ILO, Gilbert Houngbo, commended the country yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, during the presentation of the two conventions that Nigeria ratified, to the Governing Body of the organisation by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

He said “the ratification of both conventions by Nigeria in one year, demonstrates the exemplary commitment of President Buhari to the enthronement of decent work and elimination of violence in workplaces.”

Noting that Nigeria is the first African nation to join the ILO, Houngbo commended her leading role while pledging more technical assistance to enable Nigeria to make more progress in the world of work.

Speaking, Senator Chris Ngige, who commended the new Director General on his assumption of office, described his election as historic being the first African to occupy the position.

He said it was a new chapter in the leadership history of the world body, remarking that his leadership of the ILO at this period in world history was significant in many ways.

According to Ngige, “You have come on board when the fragile recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying unpredictable impact of climate change coupled with the current disruption of food and energy supply and other supply chains, surging overwhelming global inflation, crises arising from the hostility between Russia and Ukraine have all cumulatively engendered and triggered a full-blown global recession.

“Secondly, providence had prepared you to steer the ship of the world of work through these turbulent and challenging times having made you serve this body in the previous administration as one of the Deputy Director Generals.

“It is in the light of these developments that Nigeria pledges her support and commitment to the success of your administration as it relates to the ILO global coalition for social justice and the renewed call for a new social contract. Nigeria will continue to support your effort at ensuring that the ILO’s normative system at work and for social justice is sustained.

“It is also in furtherance of this our shared commitment to protect Africa’s largest workforce against occupational injuries, diseases and even death at work; and the determination to create a workspace based on human dignity, respect and right at work, freedom from violence and harassment that prompted the Nigerian Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to after due consultation with the most representative organizations of employers and workers and all relevant stakeholders to ratify the two conventions, which we are depositing the instruments today.”

