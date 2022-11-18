….decry increasing debt profile, poor loan performance

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the economy sink deep amidst huge borrowings and indebtedness, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, ChristianAid and Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC, Thursday, called for set limit to control incessant loan access by Federal, State and Local Governments.

The organisations made their position known at a ‘One-day Policy Dialogue on the Modality for Setting a Debt Limit’ held in Abuja.

In an opening remark, the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, lamented the pressure huge borrowings and indebtedness have placed on the economy over the years.

Pointing at the indebt burden on Nigeria, Rafsanjani referred to the information made known by the Debt Management Office, DMO, which he said “Nigeria’s Total Public Stock as of June 30, 2022, representing the Domestic (N26.23tn/$63.24bn) and External Debt Stocks (N16.61tn/$40.06bn) of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the 36 State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory, was over N42 trillion which is about $103 billion.

“Further to this, the Nigerian President at the presentation of the 2023 Federal Government Budget Proposals, stated that the proposed Revenue and Expenditure budgets for 2023 are ₦9 trillion and ₦20 trillion, respectively.

“This results in a ₦10 trillion fiscal deficit, representing 4.78% of GDP, which is well above the 3% ceiling set by the Fiscal responsibility Act 2007 (FRA).

“This deficit is expected to be financed by new borrowings (N8.8tn), privatization proceeds (N206.18bn) and drawdown on bilateral/multilateral loans secured for specific development projects/programmes (N1.77tn).

“On extrapolation, the total debt stock is projected to stand at about N50 trillion after the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning submits the approved detailed budget. It is also instructive to recall that Nigeria’s debt service cost presently outweighs as revenue with clear signs of economic dangers ahead.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 was enacted to “provide for the prudent management of the Nation’s resources, ensure long-term macro-economic stability of the national economy, secure greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within a Medium-Term Fiscal Policy Framework and the establishment of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to ensure the promotion and enforcement of the nation’s economic objectives; and for related matters’.

“Thankfully, the Act provides a framework for public debt management and sets out the conditions of borrowing including mandating the setting of limits on consolidated debts of Federal, State and Local Governments.

“These mechanisms for the regulation of borrowing, namely, the setting of debt limit need to be urgently activated to provide the parameter for checks and control of the debt stockpile of all the tiers of Government and ultimately avert a national public debt crises of bankruptcy proportions.

“With the emergence of new national and sub-national administrations at hand, the need to amplify and intensify actions that would elicit tangible responses, commitments and actions from the political class towards increasing production, raising revenue, reprioritizing expenditure, drastically reducing the cost of governance and plugging avenues of fiscal leakages, cannot be over-emphasized.”

Also, the Chairman, FRC, Mr Victor, Muruako, who was represented by Director,Human Resources and Adminitration, FRC, Mohammed Zailani, pointed that the enactment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007 and the establishment of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) to monitor and enforce the provisions of the Act, required that the FRC implemented the provisions of the Act in all ramifications.

According to Muruako, Section 42 (1) provides that: “The President shall, within 30 days from the commencement of this Act and with advise from the Minister of Finance subject to approval of National Assembly, set overall limits for the amounts of consolidated debt of the Federal, State and Local Governments .

“This is pursuant to the provisions of item 7 and 50 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule to the Constitution and the limits and conditions approved by the National Assembly, shall be consistent with the rules set in this Act and with the fiscal policy objectives in the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework”..

“In the light of Section 42 (1) as brought to fore above and in view of Section 42 (3) and (4) of the FRA, 2007, the Commission on the basis of Section 7 (f) of the Act (which gives the Commission power to do other things.

“These are things necessary to ensure the efficient performance of the functions of the Commission.

“It has since the commencement of operation, written severally to the Office of the Minister for Finance on the need to set overall limits for the amounts of consolidated debt of the Federal, State and Local Governments. The last one was dated June 28, 2017.”

However, he explained that the consolidated debt limits for Federal, State and Local Governments had not been determined due to the non-availability of the required data, which makes it difficult for the Commission implement Section 42 (4) of the FRA, 2007.

“However, in view of the fact that, elevated debt of Subnational Governments, especially the one of State Governments in Nigeria in recent time, has raised concerns about their capacity to sustain the levels of debt.

“The need to have toady’s dialogue and to come up with certain parameters and provide a mechanism for checks and control of the nation’s debt stockpile as envisaged under the Act cannot be underscored”, he said.

