By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Emotions have continued to run high since the sudden death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, hit the public space like a thunderbolt.

The three-year-old toddler reportedly drowned in a pool at the singer’s Banana Island residence on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Ifeanyi’s death came exactly three years after another superstar, D’banj, lost his one-year-old son, Daniel jnr in similar circumstances. The singer was in Los Angeles, the United States, for the BET Awards when the sad incident took place. In the same way, Davido and his baby mama reportedly travelled to Ibadan for a family gathering when the unfortunate incident happened.

However, since the painful exit of the toddler, the public space has been awash with feelings of agony, grief and despair.

Even when the bereaved parents haven’t broken their silence, the public reactions to the sad incident have said it all. Nonetheless, we went to town during the week to ascertain the level of danger it poses by erecting an indoor swimming pool.

While some of the entertainers who spoke with us on the issue said they have nothing against people beautifying their courtyard with a tasteful swimming pool, others believed that having an indoor pool exposes our loved ones to the danger of death.

For Bob-Manuel Odukwu, actor and Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, having an indoor swimming pool is the prerogative of the individuals who build it and the motive for desiring it.

According to him, while desiring the pool, there’s need to consider the security of the occupants of the building, especially children and young adults.

“Tragedy of children drowning in indoor swimming pools is not limited to celebrities. I know a family who lost one of their twins in their indoor swimming pool even when members of the family were around. The man was away in Abuja on a business trip when the sad incident tok place. I commiserate with D’banj and Davido on the loss of their dear children respectively. We need to learn from these tragedies to avoid reoccurance of the incident in the future,” Bob-Manuel said.

Describing indoor swimming pool as part of luxury, popular actor and skit maker, Nosa Rex urged parents to ensure the pool is protected to avoid endangering the lives of your children.

“I have a pool, I have fenced it round and I am trying to get a cover for it so that when I am not in the pool no one will have access to it. I feel everyone just needs to be careful,” said Nosa.

On her own, actress Uche Elendu said it’s not a bad idea for families to have pools in one’s courtyard, stressing that such pool should be well secured for the sake of the children who can be very adventurous.

“Despite strict instructions children might still find their way to practice what they see, so most times physical barriers help much more than words or surveillance.

“This is a very traumatic experience, I haven’t been able to wrap my head around Ifeanyi’s demise. It hurts me terribly, it has happened to other kids in commercial pools too, and this is due to negligence, because if someone was watching, it won’t be a fatal case. I took my kids swimming last week and my eyes were constantly fixed on my younger daughter for some reason while she was in the pool. I don’t think I can let them go swimming in my absence anymore, nannies can be absent minded,” Elendu said.

Muma Gee, on part advised that while erecting indoor pools, parents should pay extra attention to little ones in the house.

Ace-comedian, Julius Agwu, however, has a different mindset saying he doesn’t believe in having indoor pools because of the safety of the children within the vicinity.

“I remember that they asked me if I wanted a swimming pool where I’m staying now. And I replied, no. This is because I already knew that it is very harmful to kids and even to teenagers and adults. If you need to swim you can go out to a swimming club or pool and swim. I’m so sorry for the loss of Davido’s son,” Agwu stated.

RELATED NEWS