I’m 45 and a divorced mother of two teenage children. Three years ago, I met this man at a wedding and he told me straightaway he was a married man.

Despite this, we carried on seeing each other, as I felt safe with him, knowing the relationship wouldn’t go anywhere.

He confided in me about his problems at home, saying the spark had gone out of his marriage and that he and his wife only had sex once in a blue moon.

Later, however, I discovered that they’ve had another baby.

We still carried on seeing each other because the sex was great. He then started going out with another single mother, and that was when I put a stop to his fleet-footing.

But he won’t leave me alone. He phones me all the time and tells me if he were to leave his wife for anyone, I would be the one.

Quite frankly, he’s getting on my nerves. What should I do?

Jumai, by e-mail.

Dear Jumai,

Your ex-lover was looking for a bit of fun, initially, and was unprepared for the fact that he’d ended up having real feelings for you.

But that doesn’t alter the fact that he is a liar and a cheat

And while he may have two lovers on the go, there’s only one person who really matters to him – himself and his big ego.

Well done for having the courage to end the relationship and for not crumbling under pressure.

If you’re to have any hope on future happiness with a new partner, you must continue to be strong.

You deserve better than to be strung along by a man who is nothing but an adventurer.

Tell him you’ve really no feelings for him anymore and, if possible, invent a new lover!

