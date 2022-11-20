After days of tense negotiations, including when the EU, quickly followed by other nations, dramatically revealed they were willing to walk away from COP without a deal, something worth celebrating has happened.
Below is an outline of a deal. The details will be coming soon.
- Almost 200 countries strike a landmark deal to launch a fund to support nations worst-hit by climate change
- Poor countries had been pushing for 30 years for rich countries to help foot the bill for “loss and damage” caused by global warming
- But critics say the COP27 UN summit in Egypt did not go far enough on cutting the emissions that cause climate change
- UN Secretary General António Guterres says it did not address the need for drastic reductions and the planet is still “in the emergency room”
- The UK’s negotiator says he is “incredibly disappointed” the summit did not go further
- The overarching agreement from COP27 maintains the commitment to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels
- The UN says breaching this threshold would expose millions more people to potentially devastating climate impacts
- But experts say current policies set us on track for a rise of about 2.7C (BBC)