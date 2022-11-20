After days of tense negotiations, including when the EU, quickly followed by other nations, dramatically revealed they were willing to walk away from COP without a deal, something worth celebrating has happened.

Below is an outline of a deal. The details will be coming soon.

Almost 200 countries strike a landmark deal to launch a fund to support nations worst-hit by climate change Poor countries had been pushing for 30 years for rich countries to help foot the bill for “loss and damage” caused by global warming But critics say the COP27 UN summit in Egypt did not go far enough on cutting the emissions that cause climate change UN Secretary General António Guterres says it did not address the need for drastic reductions and the planet is still “in the emergency room” The UK’s negotiator says he is “incredibly disappointed” the summit did not go further The overarching agreement from COP27 maintains the commitment to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels The UN says breaching this threshold would expose millions more people to potentially devastating climate impacts But experts say current policies set us on track for a rise of about 2.7C (BBC)

RELATED NEWS