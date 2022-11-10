By Efosa Taiwo

A Pennsylvania lawmaker, Antony DeLuca who died of cancer last month has won by a landslide in the ongoing US midterm elections.

DeLuca who died of lymphoma on October 9 aged 85 – according to the Daily Mail – represented a Pittsburgh suburb in the lower house of the state legislature as a democrat.

The lawmaker’s death came too late to get his name erased from the ballot in Tuesday’s nationwide US legislative elections.

After the counting of the ballots, DeLuca retained his seat with 86 percent of the votes out of 98 percent of the ballots counted.

“While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by reelecting him posthumously,” the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said.

A special election, however, will now be held to ultimately decide who gets DeLuca’s seat.

