New Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday said that in a few weeks time all banned accounts on the platform may be restored.

Recall that former US president, Donald Trump and some other personalities currently have their accounts banned on the platform having violated the rules guiding the platform under its former owner.

Tweeps have since been watching closely to see whether Musk will reinstate Trump, banned for inciting last year’s attack on the Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and other deplatformed users.

The South African billionaire, however, said the wait will have to continue a little longer.

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” he tweeted.

Musk on Tuesday had announced that as against the initial $20 for users to verify their accounts, they will now pay $8 per month for the Twitter blue tick.

