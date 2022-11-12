By Benjamin Njoku

Twelve days after the death of his son Ifeanyi, pop star Davido has remained heartbroken and inconsolable, indicating that it will take him a long time to erase the ugly incident from his mind.

Since the sad news of his son’s drowning in a pool in his banana island residence set the internet agog last week, Davido and his baby mama Chioma have remained inconsolable, as they withdrew into their shell to mourn their late son. The singer, who hardly stays off social media has since kept off the public space. His fans are however praying the ‘Aye’ crooner will soon overcome the shock and the trauma of the sudden death of his son.

Till date, Davido’s Instagram pages are still flooded with memories of his late son. Photos of the singer playing and showering the late Ifeanyi with love are pitiful sight to behold on his social media handles. In particular, the video where Davido was seen carrying Ifeanyi, while inside the pool few days before his demise still invokes feelings of sympathy and loss.

On her part, Chioma has not broken her silence since the sad incident occurred. But it is hoped that the death of Ifeanyi will definitely strengthen what Davido and his fiancee share together. As a matter of fact, the internet got buzzing days back that the singer has ordered a G-Wagon for Chioma to condole her. He has also promised to walk down the aisle with her next year.

Days back, Davido announced the postponement of his upcoming “Are We African Yet” (A.W.A.Y) festival billed to hold at the State Farm Arena, Georgia, Atlanta, the United States on November 18, in honour of his late son.

The festival was meant to feature top Nigerian artists including Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (also known as Buju), Focalistc, and Victony.

In a statement issued on the festival’s Twitter handle, the singer’s management apologised to fans for the disappointment and promised to make it up for them.

According to the statement, it was part of Davido’s desire to spend more time with his family and loved ones during this challenging time.

The statement said,”We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the A.W.A.Y Festival until November 18, 2023. To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honoured for the 2023 date. Thank you for understanding, and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future”

Also, Sportswear company, Puma was due to officially release its highly anticipated collection with Davido this week but was said to have postponed the event to a later date following the incident.

