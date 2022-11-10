By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Davido has postponed his ‘Are We African Yet’ (A.W.A.Y) festival, as he continues to mourn his son.

Recall that Davido stayed away from social media following the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

However, he recently returned to his Instagram page to make a few changes.

A. W. A. Y, a one-day event, which was scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America’s State Farm Arena on November 18, has been postponed until November 18, 2023.

This information was released by Davido on his management’s official Instagram page.

The brief statement reads: “We have decided to postpone the A.W.AY Festival to Saturday, November 18, 2023.”

