It was all glitz and glamour at the seventh edition of the Beatz Awards, held at Muson Centre in Lagos on Saturday, where Davido, DJ Lambo, Cohbams Asuquo and others won awards in different categories.

Aderombi Adedayo, known as ‘Dee-One’, of the Big Brother Naija fame and Ghanaian female rapper, Nana Amporful, known as ‘Phronesis’, hosted the show and thrilled guests with jokes and entertainment.

Hip-hop music star, Davido, won the best songwriter award.

Disc jokey, Olawunmi Okerayi, known as DJ Lambo, of Chocolate City, won the female Dj of the year for the second consecutive year, while Blaise Beat won the producer of the year.

Sliverbird Television won the best award for Entertainment Tv Station of the year and MTV Base won the Entertainment Cable of the year.

The award for Afro Gospel Producer of the year went to Lagos Born drummer and multi instrumentalist of Rox Nation, Samuel Giveson, known as SMJ.

The awards for Best Blog of the year went to Bella Naija, a lifestyle, entertainment and fashion website in Africa founded by Uche Eze, while Pedroa Bandhit won the Best Life band award.

Other award winners were, Tosan Wilshare, for Best On Air Personality, Sean Okeke got Best Artiste Manager of the year, TG Omoris won the Best Music Director.

YBNL won the Best Record Label award, Boomplay won the Best Music Streaming Platform and VTek won the Best Mixing and Mastering Engineer.

Music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the Beatz Awards, Elijah John, said it was to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements of the creative minds behind music production, business, and distribution.

John, who applauded sponsors for believing in Beats Awards, said it is a Nigerian music awards show first introduced on November 15, 2015.

“We need to recognise the talents behind the stars; these people make these things happen.

“We want to educate the people about how rich the industry is and how they can tap into the potential, even though they are behind the scene,” John said.

Asuquo, who was honoured with Life Time Achievement Award said, “when you start getting this recognition, it simply reminds you that you are getting old.

“I am grateful; I dedicate this award to everyone on my team for their years of unflinching dedication,” he said.

Guests were entertained with superlative performances from various music artistes including comedian Kenny Blaq, who mounted the stage and thrilled the audience with his melodious tunes. (NAN)

