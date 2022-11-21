By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian businessman, Cubana Chief Priest, is giving away one million naira to his followers in honour of his friend, Davido.

As Davido turned 30 today, his employees, friends, and supporters sent him birthday wishes, including Isreal DMW, Obi Cabana, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, and Cubana Chief Priest.

“Happy Birthday bestie mi, on this 30th floor you shall know no sorrow, all you shall feel is peace, love, joy, and success,” the Cubana Chief Priest had earlier said in his birthday greeting.

He added, “God has vowed to favour, guard, lead, and take away your suffering. You are my very best friend.”

He took a bigger step and declared he would give out one million naira to his followers in honor of his best friend Davido.

He wrote, “ll be giving out 1m Naira to my followers today because it’s Davido’s birthday.

“E chocke, and we have to celebrate for the people.

“#30BG,The spirit is high today.”

In response of the announcement, some online users praised the artist, while others used the occasion to asked ro be beneficiaries of the give-away.

