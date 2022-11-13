Unai Emery continued his fine form in the English Premier League campaign as his side came from a goal down to defeat Brighton on Sunday.

Alexis Mac Allister puts the hosts in front in less than 49 seconds when he took the ball from Douglas Luiz, following a heavy pass from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, and slotted in.

It was the fastest goal Brighton ever scored in the Premier League.

However, Ings levelled from the penalty spot in the 20th minute after Lewis Dunk fouled John McGinn in the box

Villa continued to press for the winning goal, cause problems for Brighton in the final third.

Luiz made up for his earlier error when he played a part in his side’s 54th-minute winner. He challenged Mac Allister on the edge of the box before pushing the ball into the path of Ings who tucked away a calm finish at the near post.

They drop to seventh place, while Villa go into the World Cup break sitting in 12th place, five points clear of third-bottom Nottingham Forest.

