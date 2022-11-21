By Ezike Onyeka

The book, “Daily bread for all seasons” by Rev Fr. Anthony Taiye Fadiro, was launched and presented to the public last Thursday 17 November 2022 at McGovern Hall of St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos.

According to the keynote address titled “Faith comes from hearing” delivered by Most Rev. Dr. Francis Obafemi Adesina, Bishop of Ijebu Ode Diocese, faith is the foundation of our lives as Christians, and faith comes from what we hear.

Dr. Obafemi said “a good preacher must inspire faith in Christ Jesus and the word, because the word is not his own but the word of God”. He also outlined the steps and guidelines to which a good preacher needs to adhere in order to successfully deliver the word of God.

The steps and guidelines include: ‘The Priest must give his attention to the Biblical text. The Preacher should always know that the word of God is beyond him. The Preacher must also personalize the word of God. A good preacher needs to approach the word of God with a prayerful heart. The Priest must understand the word of truth before giving it out to the people.

“There cannot be fire in the pew without fire in the pulpit,” he said. “The Holy Father Pope Francis recommends that we pray with the word of God. A family that prays together stays together.”

The author, Rev. Fr. Anthony Taiye Fadairo, said the book is a reflection of the spirit of Christmas and advent, a particular season in the Catholic Church set aside to bring to remembrance the birth of our Savior. He encouraged other writers to be focused and consistent in writing. “Writing,” he said, “is a special practice, and you have to be inspired in other for you to write.”

The author urged Christians to be prepared for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ: “Advent is about the coming of the Lord, a reminder that the Lord is coming again. Christmas is a season we need to show love and be generous to others.”

Among the dignitaries that attended the event were the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Physical Planning and Urban development, Mr. Paul Bamgbose Martins; His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, the Archbishop, Lagos Archdioceses, and His Eminence, Anthony Cardinal Olubumi Okogie.

RELATED NEWS