By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A management consulting firm, Cubed Management has announced the inaugural series of Cyber Watch 2023 to address the impact of cyber attacks and privacy breaches on business bottom lines.

Cyber Watch 2023 is a series set up to prepare organisations for profitability through cyber security acumen and geared towards ensuring business continuity and sustainability garnered from the ability to block business waste.

In a statement, the firm said its intention is to push organizations towards sustainability with the launch of cyber watch 2023, a thought leadership business series to prepare them for profitability through effective management of cyber security threats, attacks with data and privacy breaches.

Managing Consultant, Cubed Integrated Management Consulting, Mr. David Abodunrin, said that the series stemmed from trends and innovations in the technology space, adding that it aim to arm businesses with critical tools, techniques intelligence and tools to achieve Cyber Resilience, Agility with Anti fragility in the Short, mid and longer terms.

He said: ”As 2023 beckons, organizations must prepare for profitability by blocking business waste and adapting to change in the ecosystem.

“This inaugural series will address the impact of Cyber Attacks and Privacy Breaches on Business bottom lines and provide insight into the Emergent Role of Women in Cybersecurity with the attendant “opportunities forgone” by the limited number of women in the field,” he said.

To this end, Abodunrin said that seasoned strategic business and academic leaders which included: Managing Consultant, Precise Platforms, a foremost perception designer, Bolaji Okusaga, and a Senior Lecturer & Associate Professor in Cyber Security from the Department of Computing & Mathematics, Manchester Metropolitan University, Dr. Tooska Dargahi, would lead a virtual conference set for December 1 and 2, 2022.

Giving the breakdown, he said that on day one, Okusaga, would examine the impact of cyber attacks and privacy breaches on business bottom lines with a focus on ”The Effect of Cyber Attacks, Cyber & Privacy Breaches on Brands’ Business Profitability”

Also, he would talk about the nature of cyber attacks and their implications on brands, business sustainability & profitability, implications on the consumer journey and brand lifecycle; and whether a business pay ransom or not?, among other topical areas he would dissect are, ”When should a business Executive pay or not pay?; What can be done once a brand /business has been attacked and is in recovery?; and trends in cyber attacks and brands that we would see in 2023 and beyond”.

On day two, Dargahi would dwell on women in the future of cyber security, with a focus on the trends and evolution of women in cyber – need (s), want or necessity?

