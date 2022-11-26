•Rakes in N1.61bn

There seems to be fresh hopes, as the Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, command recorded no incidences of smuggling activities through the airport in the month of October, 2022.

This came even as the Customs Area Controller, MMIA, Compt. Mohammed Gidado, disclosed in a statement that since his deployment and resumption, the command has been successful in the core values of the Service which includes Suppression of Smuggling, Revenue collection and trade facilitation.

While commenting on its activities for October, 2023, he stated that, “We recorded success in revenue collection and trade facilitation as there were no incidences of smuggling activities through the Airport within the period of this report.

“There has been a gradual increase in the revenue collection drive of the Command.

“To be specific, in the October review, we collected the total sum of N1.61 billion which the sum of N982 million was revenue collected from import duty.

“This is a remarkable revenue collection after the COVID 19 lock down that placed restrictions on travelers and drop in importation coupled with the inflation on exchange rate.

“The Command also facilitated the formal export of locally manufactured goods although in low volume due to the peculiarity of the Command as airport terminals to the tune of N2 billion.

“This achievement was through due diligence with the application of extant laws such as Sections 72 and 145 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP C45 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (CEMA CAP C45 LFR 2004).

“As a matter of fact, we shall continue to pursue our given mandate of trade facilitation and collection of revenue as well as suppressing smuggling within our jurisdiction, while ensuring an efficient and friendlier traveler clearance procedure ahead of the year end festive season. Once again, we assure all voluntary compliance persons a good travel experience in the clearance of their shipment.”

