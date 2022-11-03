By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state comptroller of customs, Mr Joe Attah has said in October, his command has through various operations geared towards boosting the revenue base, generated N162,000,000 as revenue from import duty which he said is unprecedented since the opening of Kamba border in Kebbi state.

According to him, the command through sustained efforts facilitated the formal export of locally manufactured goods worth over two billion in the year under review achieved through the enforcement of the extant rules.

He noted that the command will continue to apply force if need be to ensure those who wants to export or import through Kamba land border do so according to laid down rules.

He explained that the anti-smuggling unit of the state command has through vigilant patrol of the nooks and crannies including water ways, succeeded in making a seizures of at least 16 items.

They include 284 parcels of laptop size cannabis sativa, four used cars, one tipper and truck, 139 bales of second hands clothes, 345 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each, 2,250 litres of PMS and 38 cartoons of whitening creams.

He stressed that the duty value of the seized items stood at N78,562,000.

While handing over the seized parcels of cannabis sativa, Joe Attah said the operation was made possible through intelligence gathering and sustained patrol at the borders.

Responding on behalf of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), the state commander, Sule Usman, said that the comptroller has responded to the clarion call by Buba Marwa who called on all security-agencies to help the agency in the fight against drug addictions and it sales in the country.

He added that drug addictions is responsible for high crimes in the country, therefore to stem the scourge all hands must be on deck.

He also decorated Joe Attah as the ambassador in the war against drug addiction and its sales in Kebbi as mandated by his boss, Bubah Marwa.

